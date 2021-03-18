Whitmer to announce Ford Field mass vaccination clinic plans today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits a vaccine clinic at Garden City Hospital on Feb. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be announcing details today about the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Detroit’s Ford Field.

The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Kevin Sligh with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood, Henry Ford Health System President and CEO Wright Lassiter, Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes and Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.

The news conference, which will be held at Ford Field, is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The regional mass vaccination site at Ford Field will open on March 24 to administer an additional 6,000 doses every day for two months. All Michiganders who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment at Ford Field online.

Starting March 22, people age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will be qualified to get the vaccine. Then all residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5.

More information about vaccination eligibility can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website.