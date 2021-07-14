Whitmer to announce 1st round of vaccine lottery winners today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes during a press conference at Cristo Rey Church in Lansing on July 1, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be announcing the first round of winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

A handful of winners from last week’s $50,000 daily drawings have already been notified and will be introduced publicly during a 2 p.m. news conference today. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The $1 million winner was notified after the drawing Monday but won’t be announced publicly for at least a few days, Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission, told News 8.

As of July 14, the state said, some 1.78 million people had entered the sweepstakes.

To enter for your chance to win, including scholarship drawings for vaccinated Michiganders ages 12 to 17, you can go to mishottowin.com or call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1 to enter. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be registered by a parent.

The goal of the sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate to 70% of residents age 16 and older. As of Monday, the state said 62.4% of Michigan residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.