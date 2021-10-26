Whitmer orders state to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11

Anaiya Layland, 12, receives her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination as her mother, Ashlesha Patel, observes at the Cook County Public Health Department, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Des Plaines, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state to expedite the ordering of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 so it is quickly available once the federal government soon gives the green light.

Her directive came the same day an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began deliberating whether there is enough evidence that the shot is safe and effective for the age group.

Michigan has 825,000 5- to 11-year-olds.

The governor called the pending authorization a “game-changer” that will protect kids as they attend school, participate in extracurricular activities, and see friends and family.