Whitmer confident in J&J vaccine, but will follow FDA guidance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The news of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being put on hold following reports of complications for some who had the shots comes at a time when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is advocating for more vaccines for the state.

In an exclusive Tuesday interview, News 8’s Political Reporter Rick Albin asked the governor about the most recent developments.

“Well, first and foremost let me say safety first, right? We are going to follow the (Federal Drug Administration) and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance when it comes to the J&J vaccine. I think it’s really important to recognize that the information that I have seen on what is happening is they have had six or seven cases nationally in a vaccine that’s been deployed 6.8 million times. I think that is an important perspective. If those numbers hold, I think we should still have high confidence in the safety and efficacy of the J&J vaccine,” Whitmer told News 8.

“It’s an important added tool in our arsenal to combat COVID. This is concerning. Of course, I’m going to continue to push for more vaccines to come into Michigan, but at this point, I don’t know that there is a whole lot more we can say other than we’re going to closely monitor and follow the CDC and FDA guidance.”

Last week, Whitmer appealed to the White House for more vaccines amid a surge of cases in the state.

The administration did offer more resources, the governor said, but not more vaccine.