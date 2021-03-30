Whitmer asks White House about extra vaccines for hot spots

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the White House if it is considering sending additional COVID-19 vaccines to states, including Michigan, that face surging coronavirus cases.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients responded Tuesday that U.S. officials are thinking through how to address hot spots. He says everything is on the table. Whitmer was among seven governors who participated in the call hosted by the White House and the National Governors Association.

Michigan had the country’s second-highest per-capita case rate over the past week, trailing only New York.

