White House: US likely to fall short of vaccination goal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — White House officials say the United States will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70% of Americans by the Fourth of July.

However, they say they’ve “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal.

White House officials say they’ve hit the 70% target among Americans 30 and older and plan to reach those 27 and older by Independence Day, but they say it will take a few more weeks to include all Americans 18 and older in that group.

In Michigan, more than 61% of people 16 and up have received at least their first dose of the shot. However, officials are still worried about the delta variant in the state. They say it’s possibly the most contagious variant to be identified so far in the pandemic.

According to the Detroit Free Press, 25 cases of the delta variant have been found in five Michigan counties as of Monday: Wayne, Livingston, Oakland, Lapeer and Calhoun.

State health officials say they’re doing everything in their power to stop it from spreading even more.