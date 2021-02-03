Where do parents of high-risk kids fall in COVID-19 vaccine rollout?

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan father wants caregivers with kids who are immunocompromised to receive a higher priority placement in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dr. Kevin Maupin studied molecular genetics at Van Andel Institute. He has also studied the effects of microgravity for NASA. Now, he’s advocating for parents and caregivers in his position.

His 6-year-old son Lochlan was diagnosed with leukemia almost two years ago. He’s chronicled the family’s journey in a blog that has reached thousands of views.

“As parents, we’re their (immunocompromised children’s) greatest source of infection right now,” Maupin told News 8 Wednesday. “We are going to work and then coming home, constantly going outside and coming back.”

Maupin has spent the last several weeks working to get in contact with elected officials and stakeholders.

The state’s current priority guidance doesn’t specify a certain phase for parents and caregivers of immunocompromised kids, making the Maupins eligible for the vaccine in Phase 2 along with the rest of the general population 16 and older. He wants to reach eligibility before then in an effort to better protect Lochlan, who continues maintenance treatment.

“I’m advocating for my family in particular, but, you know, as a scientist, especially as a scientist who works in cancer, I want to see the greatest benefit given to people who are most vulnerable, and these children, they’re not only physically vulnerable but they don’t have a voice,” Maupin said.

So far, he has received acknowledgement responses from the governor’s office and Pfizer. A response from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services noted his messaged was forwarded to the appropriate people for review.

“Just trying to shoot things out there, see if anything sticks because you just need the right eyes to look at it at the right moment to hopefully get a major impact,” Maupin added.

That impact may have hit Wednesday afternoon after his interview with News 8. Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, asked MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel during a committee hearing about the same concern Maupin shared.

“I’m looking at parents who have vulnerable children, where would they fit?” the senator asked.

“The parents of vulnerable children or caretakers right now will be part of that 1C group,” Hertel responded.

LaSata noted she had heard from parents with the same question. Maupin does not live in her district, so he hadn’t reached out to her directly.

News 8 forwarded Maupin’s concerns to MDHHS and did not receive a response as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, though Hertel’s testimony effectively cleared up the questions.

A request with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set the priority recommendations for states to follow, has also gone unanswered. The federal guidance, like Michigan’s, does not specifically acknowledge caregivers of vulnerable children.