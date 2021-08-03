Wayne State University will require COVID-19 vaccinations

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit is joining the list of Michigan schools and others nationwide requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall.

WSU President M. Roy Wilson in a letter Tuesday cited the highly transmittable delta variant of COVID-19 as a contributing factor in making the mandate.

Proof of vaccination must be submitted by Aug. 30. Wilson’s letter says members of the campus community who knowingly come to campus unvaccinated will face unspecified consequences.

Until the university can get a feel for how much of the campus is vaccinated, there will be an indoor mask mandate through at least Sept. 15.

The University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced last week that all students, faculty and staff would have to be vaccinated ahead off the fall semester.

—News 8 contributed to this report.