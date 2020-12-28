Getting vaccines into arms lags in Michigan so far

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine continued over the Christmas holiday, but a large percentage of what’s available continues to sit in freezers.

Since Tuesday, the state distributed more than 42,000 vaccines and recipients administered more than 21,000, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.

The ratio for the past six days is about 50%, but overall getting the doses into arms is lagging — less than 59,000 doses have been administered out of more than 278,000 distributed statewide right now.

UPDATE: The state dashboard updated to show more than 278K vaccines have now been distributed and nearly 59K have been administered — a gap of more than 219K.



47,200 additional vaccines were distributed and 21,337 vaccines were administered since 12/22 in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/BFBE6CQ06U — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) December 28, 2020

Several West Michigan hospitals reported their progress on administering the vaccine on Monday.

Spectrum officials say they’ve received 30,000 doses and given about 4,000 shots as of Monday morning.

Metro Health says it has administered 1,577 doses out of the 2,925 it has received.

Holland Hospital administered nearly all of the 850 doses it has received so far.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s has given out 1,479 of its 2,925 doses total and Mercy Health Muskegon has given out 1,693 of the 1,950 it’s received from the state so far.

Bronson Healthcare didn’t share how many doses it has received. However, Bronson officials say more than 2,700 should have administered by the end of Monday.

Right now, these doses are going to people who fall into the state’s Phase 1A group. Those are people serving in health care settings with direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

Last week, the state updated its priority groups to receive the vaccine. Phase 1B will include front-line essential workers and people 75 years and older.

Phase 1C will include other essential workers, people 65 to 74 years old and people 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

Phase 2 will be a mass vaccination campaign for everyone 16 years or older.