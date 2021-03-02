W. MI Facebook page helps people find vaccine access

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan-based Facebook page is working to help people find access to the vaccine.

Several people started the page called West Michigan Vaccine Hunters.

Members crowdsource information to help people find appointment openings across the area. The group has hundreds of members who share clinic locations that have an overflow of shots and not enough people to get them.

One of the group’s founders says ending the pandemic is the only motivation she needs.

“Because I believe in science and because I would like to get us back to normal as soon as possible. I will do anything I can to help make that happen,” said Karen Dunnam, an administrator for West Michigan Vaccine Hunters. “There are a whole lot of people who said I used these websites that you referred me to and I’ve gotten vaccinated. I’m so happy. Thank you.’”

The group’s administrators update the page several times per day.