Volunteers go door to door, help with vaccine sign ups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local faith leaders are working to get more people access to COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday afternoon, about 50 volunteers went door to door registering people for shots. They called the event “A Shot of Love.”

The event was put on through a partnership between several local groups including the NAACP, Kent County Health Department, African American Health Institute and several others.

“Our hope right now is to ensure as many people get the message that the vaccine is for them,” said Khary Bridgewater with the Kent County COVID-19 Church Response Task Force.

The event kicked off in the 49507 zip code. The county says they chose the area because families there have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. They say the area has seen some of the highest rates of COVID-19 spread and financial hardship.

Grand Rapids faith leaders go door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (March 23, 2021)

“There’s no doubt that COVID has had a significantly devastating impact on communities of color and this is an effort by local community leaders, in particular those who are connected to churches and clergy,” Grand Rapids City Commissioner Joe Jones said.

Organizers said there are still many people in communities of color who are hesitant about getting a vaccine due to historical factors and distrust in modern medicine. They say it’s important that faith leaders use their voices to spread accurate information about the vaccine, so fewer people fall victim to the virus.

“Clergy are leaders in the community. They are social connectors. So if a pastor or a priest gets vaccinated, it says to the whole community that the vaccine is safe. We wanted our churches and houses of faith to lead the way,” Bridgewater said.

The Kent County COVID-19 Church Response Task Force prepares to go door-to-door to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (March 23, 2021)

The next Shot of Love event is Saturday at the Iglesia Vida Plena Church in Wyoming. The task force says there will be a total of 10 events at five different locations in the coming weeks.

More information regarding times and locations can be found on the task force’s website.