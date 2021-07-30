University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccination

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan announced Friday that all faculty, staff and students, including remote students, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Fall semester.

University President Mark Schissel said in a letter to the university community the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 prompted the decision.

“Widespread vaccination is the primary and most effective tool that will bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and it is the key to a vibrant and engaging academic year,” the letter read in part.

Getting vaccinated against #COVID19 is free, safe & highly effective. It is also now REQUIRED for @UMichMedicine, @UMFlint, @UM_Dearborn & Ann Arbor campus faculty, staff & @UMichStudents. Submit your vaccine info or learn how to schedule an appointment at https://t.co/jPjwqlj491 pic.twitter.com/EmLCq9VFKu — University of Michigan (@UMich) July 30, 2021

Proof of vaccination will be required by Aug. 30, though people may seek medical or religious exemptions. The mandate covers all University of Michigan campuses.

Michigan State University announced in June that it wouldn’t require COVID-19 vaccines for students in the fall. Oakland University in metro Detroit said earlier in the year that students who live on campus must get vaccinated.

—News 8 contributed to to this report.