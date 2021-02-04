’Trying to address a flood with a toothpick’: Rural vaccine distribution challenges

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People all over the state are still struggling to get an appointment, let alone a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say it’s hard to give the people they serve confidence when so few doses are actually coming in.

“It’s like trying to address a flood with a toothpick. We just can’t help everybody immediately,” Dr. Jennifer Morse who represents District Health Department #10 said. “You might notice that, for example, Newaygo County — and I haven’t looked at the state numbers recently, but you may notice that the number received in one county might be lower than the number administered. Again, that’s because the number received might be counted in one county but then those vaccines are shipped to an out county and then administered there.”

Using Newaygo County as an example, you can see data from the state reflects this. The county has distributed 7,375 and administered 4,182 doses of the vaccine.

To make things even more complicated, since the mostly rural county lacks large deep-freeze storage facilities — the Pfizer vaccine isn’t viable. Of the 7,375 vaccines distributed to the county, 6,400 or 86% of them are the Moderna vaccine, which does not need to be kept in cold storage.

“We do have a lot of problems to deal with here because not only do we not have storage capabilities, we also don’t have as easy access to public transportation. We have people who lack transportation. We have people who don’t have any transportation. So, there is a lot we need to problem-solve around which is unique in the rural setting and we’re trying to figure that out,” Morse said. “We have a limited supply. That’s just how it is.”

Stephen Phillips, a 74-year-old Air Force veteran who lives in Newaygo County, has an appointment to be vaccinated but it’s still weeks away. He hopes he can get vaccinated sooner than later. Currently, he feels left behind on a weeks-long waitlist to receive the vaccine.

“To me, it just seems like they’re more concerned with people in the cities than they are if you live out in the woods,” Phillips said. “If you live in the city, you don’t think about all these people that live out in the country. You know, what do they do out there, how are they living out there? You don’t think of that and you certainly don’t think about their health safety in terms of being vaccinated.”

Newaygo County is far less populated than neighboring Kent County. With more people, more vaccines but folks in Newaygo County are being vaccinated or administered at a lower rate which appears to back Phillips claims.

As of the last census, Newaygo County’s population is 48,366 and with 4,182 vaccines administered in the county, the percentage of the population covered, relatively speaking, is 8%.

Kent County’s population is much larger at 656,955 and with 87,148 vaccines administered. With a healthy mix of both vaccines currently available, the percentage of the population covered is 13%.

“The state continues to work on coming up with a system to really equitably distribute the vaccine,” Morse said. “They’re doing this not just based on population but also on vulnerability indexes, what percent of your population is over 65, what percent of your population is in different work categories. So, it isn’t just solely based on population but if you have more people, you need more vaccine.”

There could be good news on the way for Phillips and others considered high risk, living in rural areas. State health officials said Wednesday that Michigan is about to change the way it distributes vaccines. Choosing directly where doses will be going.

The hope is that this could allow state health officials to target groups in need, including rural ones. “It’s a beautiful place, you know. Newaygo County. There are all kinds of wildlife here. Let’s just hope we can all get vaccinated soon,” Phillips said.