DeVos Place tour: Clinic ready, waiting on vaccine supply

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the numbers show the spread of coronavirus is slowing in West Michigan, the pandemic continues to create a lot of heartbreak and uncertainty.

“Businesses have struggled. Families have struggled. Kids are missing school and sports. So much of our lives has been damaged by COVID-19 in the past year,” Kent County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Adam London said Monday. “That’s why it is so critically important for us to do big things, everything in our power possible to end this pandemic, to bring our community through this and to get us to the other side of this as quickly as possible.”

One of those big things is the establishment of a mass vaccination center at DeVos Place Convention center in downtown Grand Rapids. County and hospital administrators running the site provided a tour Monday.

Inside the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. (Feb. 15, 2021)

While it opened three weeks ago, it has only been in operation two of those weeks. The clinic, operated by Spectrum and Mercy Health, the Kent County Health Department and Vaccinate West Michigan, was closed last week because of distribution issues. Supply and distribution, which the federal government is in charge of with states helping to facilitate, has been an ongoing frustration for local health officials.

That said, officials say when the supply finally becomes more reliable, they’re set to ramp up the effort. The plan is to be able to administer about 20,000 shots a day at DeVos Place. So far, about 13,000 inoculations have been delivered there: about 7,000 the first week and about 6,000 the second week.

The Monday tour of the clinic included a walk-through of what to expect once you are eligible to get your shot.

The tour also was a way to show why DeVos Place is uniquely set up to handle the big numbers. The place is big enough to accommodate everyone and keep them spread out for social distancing.

There has been some controversy over the original $12,000 per day cost to rent the public facility. Last week, SMG, the company that manages DeVos Place for owners, the Grand Rapids/Kent County Convention & Visitors Bureau, dropped that fee. The county will now pay only operating costs.

Those leading the vaccination effort say Monday’s tour had nothing to do with the controversy.

“This was exclusively about showing what we have to offer,” Spectrum Health Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Brian Brasser said. “What we really want to make sure is that people feel comfortable when they get here so the more they know about the process and feel that it’s going to be an enhanced experience.”

While appointments are still limited, you can start the registration process to get vaccinated at DeVos Place or elsewhere in West Michigan at VaccinateWestMI.com.