Survey: Most Michigan educators got COVID-19 vaccine

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan teachers are well on their way to being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

After expressing concern about when they’d be able to get the vaccine, educators from Vicksburg Community Schools sent News 8 pictures of excited staff members recently getting their shot.

Educators at Vicksburg Community Schools get their COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy)

The Michigan Education Association released new data Tuesday that shows a majority of educators in the state are in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The director of public affairs for MEA, Doug Pratt, said this puts Michigan ahead of most other states, as a survey released Tuesday shows nationwide, just 18% of educators have been vaccinated.

Pratt said their focus remains on working with the roughly 37% of educators in Michigan still waiting be vaccinated.

“There are still a third of public school employees who are waiting to get the vaccine and we really need to focus on that,” Pratt told News 8. “But by and large almost, 90% (of Michigan educators) are interested in getting the vaccine and that’s really good news.”

