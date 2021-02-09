Survey: Most Michigan educators got COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan teachers are well on their way to being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

After expressing concern about when they’d be able to get the vaccine, educators from Vicksburg Community Schools sent News 8 pictures of excited staff members recently getting their shot.

  • Educators at Vicksburg Community Schools get their COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy)
  • Educators at Vicksburg Community Schools get their COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy)

The Michigan Education Association released new data Tuesday that shows a majority of educators in the state are in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The director of public affairs for MEA, Doug Pratt, said this puts Michigan ahead of most other states, as a survey released Tuesday shows nationwide, just 18% of educators have been vaccinated.

Pratt said their focus remains on working with the roughly 37% of educators in Michigan still waiting be vaccinated.

“There are still a third of public school employees who are waiting to get the vaccine and we really need to focus on that,” Pratt told News 8. “But by and large almost, 90% (of Michigan educators) are interested in getting the vaccine and that’s really good news.”

An in-depth look at the findings of MEA’s most recent COVID-19 vaccine survey can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links