Study: Moms who get vaccinated against COVID-19 pass protection to babies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More and more studies are showing how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing severe cases of the disease and hospitalizations.

The latest one, published late last week in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, takes a look at what happens when pregnant mothers receive the vaccine.

It found that women who are pregnant and breastfeeding and receive the vaccine pass those antibodies on to their babies. What’s more, those antibodies were found to be more robust than if the mother had contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

“If a mom potentially has a high exposure either from community, exposure workplace, home exposure, if she is pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant, then a vaccine is a benefit. Because the safety is there, the efficacy is there,” Dr. Mike Tsimis, a maternal fetal medicine doctor with Spectrum Health, said. “And the community prevalence does not seem to be backing off at this point, so I think the combination of all those things lead me to fully recommend a vaccine for pregnancy.”

Tsimis said the changes happening in a woman’s body when she’s pregnant make her more susceptible to a serious case of COVID-19.

“Right now, the safety data really doesn’t support any adverse outcomes with regards to safety. There’s no change in fertility. There’s no changes in adverse outcomes in pregnancy and if anything, the antibody profile after a vaccination is very favorable to having any COVID infection at all, which can cause serious disease in pregnancy,” said Tsimis.

The plan now is to get vaccines allocated to OB/GYN offices so women can get the vaccine when they are in for prenatal appointments.