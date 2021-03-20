Spectrum vaccine clinic to be hosted at GR elementary school this weekend

Granby kindergarten school teacher Christina Kibby receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano, left, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend, you’ll have another opportunity to get vaccinated for the Coronavirus. Spectrum Health is partnering with Kent County to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

“We are committed to health equity and enabling everyone — no matter what their race, ethnicity, or economic status — to receive the vaccine,” Spectrum Health said in a release.

If you’re 65 and older or over 50 with a health condition, you can register online or over the phone:

Grand Rapids Public School (Communications) – 616.819.21492

Exalta Health – 616.475.8446 x1153

Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities

Cook Arts Center – 616.742.0692

Cook Library Center – 616.475.11504

Kent School Services Network – 616.819.79915

Puertas Abiertas, Inc – 616.690.82676

Roosevelt Park Ministries – 616.475.58817

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association – 616.243.2489

After signing up, you’ll receive a call and appointments will be scheduled for both your first and second vaccine dose. The vaccinations start at 10 a.m.

Cesar Chavez Elementary is located at 1205 Grandville Ave. SW.