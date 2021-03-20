Spectrum vaccine clinic to be hosted at GR elementary school this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend, you’ll have another opportunity to get vaccinated for the Coronavirus. Spectrum Health is partnering with Kent County to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at Cesar Chavez Elementary School.
“We are committed to health equity and enabling everyone — no matter what their race, ethnicity, or economic status — to receive the vaccine,” Spectrum Health said in a release.
If you’re 65 and older or over 50 with a health condition, you can register online or over the phone:
- Grand Rapids Public School (Communications) – 616.819.21492
- Exalta Health – 616.475.8446 x1153
- Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities
- Cook Arts Center – 616.742.0692
- Cook Library Center – 616.475.11504
- Kent School Services Network – 616.819.79915
- Puertas Abiertas, Inc – 616.690.82676
- Roosevelt Park Ministries – 616.475.58817
- Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association – 616.243.2489
After signing up, you’ll receive a call and appointments will be scheduled for both your first and second vaccine dose. The vaccinations start at 10 a.m.
Cesar Chavez Elementary is located at 1205 Grandville Ave. SW.