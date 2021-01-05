Spectrum vaccinating insurance workers, saying it can’t go outside phase limits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was outraged when she learned that a Wet Michigan insurance company whose employees have been working from home are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of elderly and other vulnerable adults.

Priority Health is an insurance company but because it is owned by Spectrum Health, its employees are included in the first phase of the vaccine rollout.

“I thought it was a rumor because I couldn’t believe that,” Jamie Mills said.

Mills is a health consultant that works with Priority Health and has admired their work with patients. Her feelings of admiration turned to anger when she learned the employees were receiving the vaccine ahead of their elderly clients.

“I’m angry about it,” Mills said. “I am angry because I know people in nursing homes and I know people who have lost their lives due to this illness.”

Priority Health says 99% of its roughly 1,700 employees are working from home during the pandemic. Some are now starting to go back to the offices — not hospitals — where they work.

One Priority Health employee agreed with Mills in an email that giving the vaccine to those at higher risks is a better approach.

“Why would you take a vaccine from your own client base for your own well-being?” Mills wondered. “I just want them (Priority Health) to answer that.”

Priority Health declined to comment Tuesday, directing News 8 to its parent company Spectrum Health. Spectrum said that most of its front-line employees who want the vaccine have received it. It still has doses in stock, but is limited in who those may be distributed to.

“We understand the urgency of reaching all members in our community with the vaccine as soon as possible,” it said in a statement. “At this time, we do not have permission from the State to vaccinate those outside of Phase 1a.”

Spectrum believes Priority Health employees are covered in Phase 1a.

“I know darn well that the governor and I believe all politicians want to save our elderly people and our front-line workers first,” Mills said. “Not people who are working from home at 35 years old and do not need to be first in line in that vaccine.”

Mills hoped that by calling them out, Priority Health workers will decline to take the vaccine.

“How can you vaccinate a 25-year-old over your own clients who are disintegrating in these nursing homes and assisted living because of no human contact? How can you morally not stand up and say no?” she added.

The federal government, not the state or Spectrum, is handling vaccine rollouts in long-term care facilities. As of Monday, the state’s vaccine dashboard shows, more than 8,000 people in Michigan had been vaccinated through that federal program.

Employees at other insurance companies in Michigan, including McLaren in the Flint area and HAP in the Detroit area, are also receiving the vaccine during phase 1a. Both are part of integrated health care systems.

Full statement from Spectrum Health: