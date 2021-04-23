Spectrum tries building vaccine confidence with faith groups

A sign directs people to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cesar Chavez Elementary in Grand Rapids on March 20, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health has been working with different groups to build trust around getting vaccinated. Friday morning, its medical experts will be talking to faith leaders.

They are trying to build trust with people of faith and their communities. They will be talking about ways to encourage people who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Guests include Jennifer Pascua, moderator and lead communications specialist with Spectrum Health; Dr. Laurie Braker, MD, family medicine physician with Spectrum Health-Pennock; Father Mark Przybysz with St. Anthony Padua Parish in Grand Rapids; Pastor Ben Aguilera with Holland Boulevard Church; and Khary Bridgewater with Kent County Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships Team.

The panel runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, and it will be streamed live on Spectrum Health’s Facebook page.