Spectrum launches clinic as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health says it expects to have given the COVID-19 vaccine to 10,000 patients by the end of this week.

It comes as the state moves to the next phase of the vaccine rollout, Phase 1B, which includes front-line essential workers like police officers, first responders, state and federal employees, jail and prison staff, and teachers and childcare providers. It also opens vaccinations to Group A of Phase 1C, which includes people older than 65.

Spectrum Health said is working with community leaders and local health departments to open vaccine sites across West Michigan in the next few weeks. It says the sites will help make the vaccine more accessible to the public.

The first such clinic opened at 6 a.m. Monday on 60th Street in metro Grand Rapids. Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, the president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said 1,800 people were scheduled to get their shots at that clinic Monday alone. At full capacity, he said, it could administer 2,500 shots in a single day.

“Demand is astronomical, as you can imagine,” Elmouchi said, going on to say the hospital system simply doesn’t have the capacity to meet all of it right now.

He stressed that the health system is scheduling appointments only for the vaccine doses it has on hand and called for patience.

Right now, Spectrum has about 20,000 doses on hand and 11,000 people scheduled for an appointment. In all, some 300,000 to 400,000 people in Spectrum’s region are eligible to get the shots now within Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Group A of Phase 1C.

As Spectrum gets more doses, it will allow those who are eligible to schedule an appointment. You can learn how to get in line to schedule an appointment online on Spectrum’s website.