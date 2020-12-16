Spectrum: Gloves not worn during vaccinations within guidelines

Spectrum Health nurse Carol Robinson gives Dr. Marc McClelland the first COVID-19 vaccination in the state of Michigan on Dec. 14, 2020. (Courtesy Spectrum Health)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For months, the world has dealt with the fear and effects of a novel virus that’s easily spread and has killed over 11,000 in Michigan alone.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, first administrated to health care workers at Spectrum Health earlier this week, is a sign of hope.

“I was there at the sight when we administered that first dose and there were actually tears in the room,” said Spectrum Health Immunization Program Specialist Mary Zimmerman.

But the video shot by Spectrum’s Health’s in-house video department and distributed to the news media featured a nurse with no gloves.

Some viewers took notice, even on Spectrum’s own Facebook page.

“I know it looks different than what people are normally used to, but it’s certainly within the guidelines,” Zimmerman said.

“I can tell you, I’ve administrated vaccines for over 15 years and not worn gloves at other institutions. This is a practice followed by many local health departments also,” Zimmerman added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides General Best Practice Guidelines for Immunization:

“Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations do not require gloves to be worn when administering vaccinations, unless persons administering vaccinations have open lesions on their hands or are likely to come into contact with a patients body fluids,” the CDC guideline read.

A potential shortage in medical gloves also played into Spectrum’s decision.

“Although we’re not experiencing a glove shortage in this area at this time, we are aware of a worldwide shortage. So, we took this into account, considering holding mass vaccine clinics with tens of thousands of recipients and trying to conserve those gloves,” Zimmerman said.

As the fear both founded and unfounded over the vaccine continues, Zimmerman says she stands firm on the decision health care system has made.

“We have looked at the guidelines. We’ve consulted with our infectious disease experts and I’m confident in the decision that we’ve made as a health system,” Zimmerman said.

So far, Spectrum has administered 500 doses at Butterworth Hospital, as well as their Big Rapids and Lakeview hospitals.

Another 150 doses were scheduled for Tuesday night.

Spectrum is set to begin distribution of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to get CDC approval in a matter of days, to the health systems smaller facilities as early as next week.