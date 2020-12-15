Spectrum doctor clarifies questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As more people are expected to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months, experts are recommending that you still wear a mask even after you get the vaccine because there is still a possibility of being a carrier.

If you get COVID-19 between the first and second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, doctors say your physician may recommend delaying the second dose until after you recover.

The vaccine is meant to be given in two doses 21 days apart. At this point, doctors don’t expect anything out of the ordinary for side effects.

“The side effects that people have been experiencing are not unexpected,” said Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease physician with Spectrum Health. “They are seen with other vaccinations, so it’s nothing out of the ordinary. I think that this vaccination has a very high potential for working very well and providing us with a way forward through this pandemic.”

Sullivan says he expects both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine to be available to the public around March 2021.

He says which one you end up getting will be dependent on supply and logistics, such as where you’re getting it.

He also mentions that you will need to stick with whatever vaccine you choose to get between doses.

“You can’t complete your vaccine series with two different vaccines,” said Sullivan. “So, if you start with the Pfizer vaccine, you need to complete it with the Pfizer vaccine. You need to stick with the one that you start getting injected with. If there are multiple injections required for that particular vaccine, you can’t mix and match with other ones.”

It’s unclear at this point how long the immunity for each vaccine lasts. Sullivan says that will require another year or two of studies.