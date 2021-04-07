Spectrum: COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at DeVos Place

People enter the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids on April 5, 2021. The clinic expected to post another record for COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health said Tuesday that the DeVos Place COVID-19 vaccine clinic in downtown Grand Rapids currently has more doses than appointments scheduled.

Spectrum says it has spots open Thursday and is urging anyone who needs a vaccine to make an appointment.

Everyone age 16 and up is now eligible to get a shot at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic.

While there is free parking available underneath DeVos Place and across Monroe Avenue at the government ramp, you can also park across the river at either of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum parking lots and take a free Rapid shuttle to the clinic.

To help facilitate the increasing volume, the clinic is seeking thousands more volunteers.

Anyone interested in signing up for an appointment can visit Spectrum Health’s website.