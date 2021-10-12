SpartanNash launching COVID-19 booster clinic in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Family Fare in south Grand Rapids will reopen later this week as a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot clinic.

SpartanNash, which owns the property, is opening the clinic on Breton Road SE north of 44th Street each Thursday through the end of the October to give shots to those who qualify.

That means those who are older than 65 and living in a long-term care facility, those older than 50 with an underlying health conditions and those older than 18 with underlying conditions or who work in high-risk environments. People who meet those requirements are asked to schedule an appointment at shopfamilyfare.com/covid19vaccine. Vaccine shots are free.

The first clinic day is this Thursday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. The clinic will open again during the same hours on the 21st and the 28th.

The goal is to deliver about 400 shots per day. Flu vaccines will also be available.

Right now, only Pfizer’s booster shots have federal authorization.