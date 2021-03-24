Some West Michigan counties vaccinating age 16 and up

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple West Michigan counties are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility faster than the state.

While preference will still be given to those 65 and older, residents 16 years and older in Ionia, Branch, Hilldale, St. Joseph, Newaygo, Oceana and Mecosta counties are now eligible for the vaccine.

Ionia County says those who work but do not live in its jurisdiction can ask their employer to contact the health department about receiving a vaccination.

“As cases in Michigan continue to trend upward, it is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated,” Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen said.

Starting April 5, all Michigan residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

