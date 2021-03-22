Software glitch offers people same vaccine slot, adds frustration

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the need for vaccinations has become even more urgent.

In Ottawa County, the emergence of the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has health officials concerned.

Two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant were announced Monday in Ottawa County. One person is younger than 20 and the other is in their 20s with no travel history. The state has reported more than 725 cases of the variant.

“We know everyone who wants a vaccination will get one. It just may be later than what we want. And we are kind of in a race with increasing cases and increasing positivity, increasing variants,” Marcia Mansaray, deputy health administrator with the Ottawa County Health Department, said.

Vaccine supply is the biggest issue.

When a retired software engineer from Ottawa County got word from the health department that he was eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, he thought he was all set. All he had to do is fill out the online form the county sent him.

But he ran into a problem county health officials say has been a major source of frustration for many.

“It allows two people to get in to the same vaccine slot. And one of them ends up getting it before the other, and it … creates a lot of frustration on the part of our residents,” Mansaray said. “When we come in to 50 voicemails, the phone ringing off the hook, we know that people were frustrated.”

The resident, who didn’t want to be identified, did share his virtual frustration through screen grabs, saying by the time he reached the end of the form, that other person had beat him to the shot.

County health officials say it’s a software issue.

The registration process worked fine under normal registration circumstances. But as we’ve all experienced in the last year, nothing is normal under the pandemic.

The old software, purchased through a vendor, simply couldn’t handle the registration process. New software purchased by the health department eliminates the first problem.

“As soon as someone begins to take that appointment, it’s locked down for a while, so they have opportunity to finish,” Mansaray said.

The software also adds new features.

“It will allow us to even ask people if they would be willing to be on a wait list for that day’s clinic in case there are extra doses,” Mansaray said.

County officials have begun testing the new software. It hasn’t yet been decided when it will go live.

Several counties have vaccinated a higher percentage of their population than the state average. Those above that 28.5% mark are Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Kent, Ottawa, Berrien and Van Buren counties.

As of Monday afternoon, Cass County is making the slowest progress statewide at 16% of residents vaccinated. The county is grouped with Van Buren for its district health department, which has vaccinated 29% of residents.

Those falling below the statewide progress aren’t far off. Much of the difference can be attributed to local health departments handling distribution as the sole provider in the area before more pharmacies receiving shipments.

“The health department is really the only provider in the jurisdiction that is able to provide vaccine to the community members,” Allegan County Health Department Public Information Officer Lindsay Maunz told News 8. “So knowing that, we’ve really leveraged partnerships across the sectors and learned throughout this response that those community partnerships are key.”

She noted ACHD previously gave some doses to Meijer to help with a clinic prior to the company receiving federal allocation.

“We’re working to identify those solutions and those barriers,” Maunz said.

— News 8’s Lynsey Mukomel contributed to this report.