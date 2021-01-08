Sgt.: Deputies ‘looking forward’ to COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccinations will get underway on Monday.

Police officers, jail and prison staff members are among the individuals who will be able to get vaccinated in the new phase.

“All 700 of our employees are going to be eligible to receive the vaccine this coming Monday, the 11th,” said Sgt. Joy Matthews of the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. “I think it’s safe to say we’re all really looking forward to it.”

Encountering unknown people while on the job, Matthews says her colleagues have heightened safety protocols during the pandemic.

“We’ve been incredibly safe with wearing our N95 masks and our gloves, disinfecting everything at the sheriff’s office, including our cruisers at the correctional facility,” said Matthews. “Having the vaccine is going to be that extra safety precaution for us.”

Matthews adds that heightened safety measures have helped avoid an outbreak of the virus within the department.