Biden to visit Pfizer plant in Portage today

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Joe Biden will make his first visit to Michigan as president today to tour Pfizer’s plant in Portage.

The president will meet with workers making Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

It is expected to be a quick trip: Biden is scheduled to fly in to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport around 1:45 p.m., tour the plant meet with workers around 2:30 p.m., deliver some brief remarks shortly after 3 p.m., and be gone again before 4 p.m.

It’s not yet clear whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who visited the plant a few weeks ago — will join Biden on his tour.

The president was originally scheduled to visit Thursday, but the trip was postponed until Friday due to poor weather in Washington.

Pfizer was the first company granted emergency use authorization in the United States for its COVID-19 vaccine and its Portage plant shipped out the first doses in December. The Portage plant is manufacturing all the Pfizer vaccine being distributed across the country. It expects to have produced some 200 million doses by the end of May.

“That plant never shuts down,” Portage Mayor Patricia Randall told News 8 earlier this week. “Whether it was the holidays (employees came to work). I even knew of someone who’s parent died and they opted not to go to the funeral because they felt such an integral part of the process of producing the vaccine.”

Randall will not be joining the president on his tour, she said.

Biden announced last week that the U.S. will secure 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine — both from Pfizer and Moderna — by the end of July, enough vaccinate everyone in the country.

Michigan needs about 11.2 million doses to vaccinate about 5.6 million people. So far, it has received about 2.3 million doses. The state says it hopes the supply to increase in the coming weeks.

The state is nearing its goal of administering 50,000 shots per day. Last week, clinics averaged nearly 45,500 shots per day and that rate has been improving week over week. The infrastructure is in place to administer 80,000 shots per day, officials say.