Peters praises teamwork behind DeVos Place vaccine clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peter on Monday became the latest elected official to tour the West Michigan Vaccine Center at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, said the massive undertaking to vaccinate people in West Michigan against COVID-19 has paid off.

Kent County Health Department Administrative Officer Adam London says it’s one of the most successful facilities of its kind in the country. The clinic is being run through a partnership involving the county, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and Vaccinate West Michigan.

“This is just an incredible operation and it’s really a testament to the local community coming together, from all sorts of different agencies, the massive (number of) volunteers that are here working to make sure that we get this vaccine out as quickly as possible, and is a great effort,” Peters said after being shown around. “Folks in the Grand Rapids are have to be very proud of this effort.”

He praised the clinic for administering more than 200,000 doses even as Michigan experienced another virus surge.

“Folks from Spectrum Health, who I toured with today, said that they had a surge. We’re just getting through the surge, hopefully it’s starting to come down a little bit,” Peters said. But they’re confident that that surge would have been a whole lot worse had it not been for the facility being here.”

In addition to all of the local groups involved in the clinic, Peters also thanked members of the U.S. military that are on site assisting the rollout.

As demand for the vaccine starts to drop off and hospitals refocus on reaching hesitant groups through community outreach, the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is expected to close up shop toward the end of the month.