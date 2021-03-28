Parking expands at DeVos Place as clinic ramps up vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place is expanding parking as it anticipates for its busiest day yet on Monday.

Clinic officials say they’re expecting to administer 12,000 shots. The clinic, which is appointment only, has the capacity to give 20,000 doses but so far has had a limited supply.

People 65 and older or need mobility assistance can park at DeVos Place’s north parking entrance from the west on Michigan Street. Those needing assistance can also enter the south parking entrance from the east on Lyon Street.

Parking attendants will provide specials instructions for those needing assistance. Drivers can bring people to the drop-off zone in front of DeVos Place on Monroe Avenue then wait at the cellphone lot at Gerald R. Ford Museum.

Several other parking options are available:

Government Center Ramp at 300 Monroe, across from the clinic. Parking tickets can be validated inside the clinic.

MOTU parking meters. MOTU app instructions and a free two-hour parking validation code can be found on Spectrum’s website under DeVos Place instructions.

under DeVos Place instructions. Parking at Gerald R. Ford Museum north and south lots, then going to a Rapid bus stop at Bridge Street and Michigan Avenue. To return to the lots, the bus will pick up at DeVos Place on Monroe Avenue. The bus runs every eight minutes

More information can be found on the clinic’s website.