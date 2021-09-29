Officials: 2 arrested in separate COVD-19 card fraud cases

by: Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A registered nurse from southeastern Michigan has been arrested in the theft of COVID-19 vaccination record cards from a Veteran’s Administration hospital.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says vaccine lot numbers also were stolen to make the cards appear legitimate before they were sold for $150 to $200 each.

Bethann Kierczak of Southgate was charged Wednesday in a federal complaint with theft of government property and theft or embezzlement related to a health care benefit program.

A second Detroit-area resident also was arrested Wednesday in a scheme involving the sale or distribution of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Rapheal Smiley of Detroit was charged with fraud. The fake cards allegedly were imported from China.

