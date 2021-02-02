Volunteers needed to help run DeVos Place vaccine clinic

Patients stand in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinic at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Spectrum Health Beat/Chris Clark)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are looking for non-medical volunteers to help run Kent County’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

The volunteers needed will not actually give shots. Instead, they’ll greet and help patients, sanitize and organize supplies and perform temperature checks. About 150 volunteers are needed for each four-hour shift.

Prospective volunteers should start by filling out an online survey from Kent County.

After taking the survey, the county will run a background check. Assuming everything comes back OK, volunteers will get a confirmation email and instructions to sign up for shifts.

Volunteers will have to undergo health screenings before working and wear a mask for the duration of their shift.

They won’t be paid, but there will be free parking and refreshments. And perhaps most enticingly, those who work at least 20 hours will become classified as health care volunteers and will be eligible to get vaccinated themselves.

“Vaccinating our community is a huge undertaking. Just as our organizations are working together, we believe that the West Michigan spirit in so many of our community members will draw people to this volunteer opportunity,” Kent County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a statement. “We are all in this together, and we believe the COVID-19 vaccine provides great hope for us to be able to return to normal and enjoy being with our families and friends again.”

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place has been up and running since Jan. 25. In its first week, it gave about 8,000 shots. The goal is to eventually administer 20,000 doses daily once at full capacity. What’s preventing that from happening now is the limited flow of doses into the state.

Appointments are being scheduled, but they’re still limited. You can start the process of registering at VaccinateWestMI.com.