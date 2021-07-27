Next round of vaccine lottery winners to be announced today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next round of winners in the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Upper Peninsula native and “Real World” star Norman Korpi and Miss Michigan 2021 Vivian Zhong will join Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh to announce the next round of winners of $50,000 daily drawings.

The announcement is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

As of Monday, the state said more than 2.2 million people entered the sweepstakes to win cash prizes and nearly 98,000 young people ages 12 to 17 entered to win one of nine college scholarships.

The goal of the sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate to 70% of residents age 16 and older. As of Thursday, 62.9% of Michigan residents — or nearly 5.1 million people — age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To enter, you can go to mishottowin.com or call the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136 and press 1. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be registered by a parent. The deadline to enter is July 30.