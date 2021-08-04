LIVE: Next round of vaccine lottery winners to be announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next round of winners of the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will be announced today.

Six winners of the $50,000 daily drawings have already been notified and will be introduced publicly at 10:30 a.m. today. The announcement will be streamed live on WOODTV.com in the player above.

The six winners were selected from people who got vaccinated on July 14 and from July 18-22.

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh and Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley will be making the announcement.

More than 2.4 million Michigan residents entered the giveaway, the state said, which ended Aug. 3. Almost 105,000 young residents entered the scholarship drawings.

The $1 million winner was announced on July 21. There will still be a $2 million winner.

Singh will also be discussing the results of the sweepstakes, which aimed to encourage Michigan residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Protect Michigan Commission said that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data shows COVID-19 vaccinations increased throughout the sweepstakes:

From July 4 to July 10: 28,770 first doses administered

From July 11 to July 17: 30,502 first doses administered

From July 18 to July 24: 35,952 first doses administered

From July 25 to July 31: 41,150 first doses administered

Currently, 63.8% of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.