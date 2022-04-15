EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced Friday the school will keep in place its vaccine and booster mandate for the 2022-23 academic year.

That applies to all students, faculty and staff.

While MSU is keeping some of their COVID-19 protocols in place, they have further relaxed some other ones.

Starting on May 16, MSU is lifting its face covering rules, meaning masks will no longer be required during classes and academic labs, and in most research labs.

“Even as much of society returns to a more normal environment, we must remember the significant impact that COVID‑19 has had, and is still having, on many members of our community. Now, more than ever is a time for civility, empathy and respect,” Stanley said.

Stanley also thanked members of the Spartan community for their efforts since the pandemic started in 2020.

MSU boasts a very high vaccination rate according to Stanley, with 94% vaccinated and 86% boosted.

The school will still allow people to receive an exemption. However, those with the medical or religious exemption will no longer have to receive routine COVID-19 tests.

The Early Detection Program and PCR testing provided at the MSU Clinical Center will end on May 13.

MSU encourages people to visit the Together We Will website to find a vaccine provider.

“As we have since early 2020, we will continue to monitor and respond to the pandemic as necessary. I thank you again for your commitment to our collective health and success,” Stanley said.