MSU: Nearly 90% of students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials with Michigan State University say nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The school issued a mandate in July for everyone expected on campus to be vaccinated by the end of August.

The university says it has received 4,339 requests for vaccine exemptions, of which 3,138 were approved and 224 were denied. Another 98 were denied but filed appeals.

MSU leaders have said that the university would offer few religious and medical exemptions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!