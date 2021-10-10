MSU: Nearly 90% of students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials with Michigan State University say nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The school issued a mandate in July for everyone expected on campus to be vaccinated by the end of August.

The university says it has received 4,339 requests for vaccine exemptions, of which 3,138 were approved and 224 were denied. Another 98 were denied but filed appeals.

MSU leaders have said that the university would offer few religious and medical exemptions.