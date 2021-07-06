Mobile vaccine clinic to be held in GR every Thursday in July

A photo from the Kent County Health Department shows one of its three mobile units being used in COVID-19 vaccine outreach.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department will be operating a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Thursday this month in Grand Rapids.

The mobile clinic will be in the parking lot of the Great Giant Supermarket, located at 1226 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in July.

KCHD nursing staff will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the clinic. Appointments are not required and there is no charge for the vaccine.

The health department announced it’s partnering with Seeds of Promise and Grand Rapids Proactive in the vaccination effort.

“This collaboration allows us to more sharply focus our efforts where the disparities in vaccination rates are the greatest,” KCHD Medical Director Dr. Nirali Bora said in a Tuesday news release. “As we continue to move away from the mass vaccination approach, it is increasingly important to reach people where they are and we anticipate that it will be these types of targeted approaches that help the community to continue to recover.”