Michigan won’t go further than federal vax-or-test rule

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration released its stance this week following questions from the business community.

Michigan is among states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. They must be at least as effective as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s program. Michigan’s regulations cover both private and government workplaces.

Democrats in the Legislature, meanwhile, are pushing for the disbursement of unspent federal coronavirus relief aid that was enacted last December.