Michigan virus cases up as state expands vaccine eligibility

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan is poised to expand vaccine eligibility as public health experts are voicing fresh concerns about Michigan’s rising COVID-19 infection rate.

Starting Monday, Michigan residents age 50 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated and Ford Field is set to open Wednesday as Michigan’s first federally run mass vaccine site.

State health officials say the state’s case rate has increased 77% to 172.9 cases per million people.

Professor Dawn Misra at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine tells The Detroit Free Press she’s worried of another potential surge.