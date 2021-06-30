Michigan to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference on Belle Isle in Detroit, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, announcing the end of COVID restrictions in the state. After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan will be offering a cash incentive for residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The program, called the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, is part of an effort to encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated for the virus.

Those who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. A combined total of more than $5 million will be given away to people 18 and older.

The sweepstakes will also give nine college scholarships of $55,000 to residents 12 to 17.

The drawings will be done in a series, with the hopes of getting Michigan back to normal. The state would like to increase its vaccination rate by about 9%, nearly 768,000 people, to reach the 70% mark for residents 16 and up.

The state said as of Wednesday, 61.7% of residents 16 or older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The giveaway is being supported by several organizations in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Meijer and the Michigan Association of United are scheduled to make a joint announcement about the program Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Lansing. News 8 will livestream the press conference on woodtv.com.