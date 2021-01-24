Michigan National Guard set to expand COVID-19 response efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan National Guard is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts across the state. Officials tell News 8 almost 300 additional guard members are going to be deployed to support the initiative.

Beginning Sunday, the MING is planning to deploy three more task forces in order to further help the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and other local health departments.

The surge of National Guardsmen and women will be assigned to specific regions of the state, which includes northern Michigan, mid-Michigan, western Michigan and southeast Michigan. When they arrive, the goal of these task forces will be to help each area more quickly and efficiently administer vaccines at local clinics.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is exciting as this allows us to go on the offensive against this ruthless disease,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “This will help reduce the risk and safeguard Michiganders during this pandemic.”

According to National Guard officials, the MING intends to continue to step up as a trusted group of professionals to support the safety of their fellow Michiganders.

“As 2021 begins, we are doubling down on our commitment to the safety of Michigan communities by doing everything we can to make this vaccine as accessible as possible,” said Rogers.

The additional 50 COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams will create three additional task forces known as Task Force North, Bronco, and Red Lion. A CVTT is made up of of one medic and two supporting administrative personnel.

They will join Task Force Spartan to ensure Michigan health care agencies have the staff required to deliver the vaccine in their communities. CVTTs will be supporting individual teams in some locations and setting up entire mass vaccination clinics where requested.

“We are here to help the state where asked,” said Rogers. “From the city of Detroit to the far reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan National Guard will continue to assist our communities in this very important mission.”

Michigan has started Phase 1B of their vaccination plan, which includes those over the age of 65. As more of the population is eligible for vaccines, the need for additional support administering the doses has increased. As of Saturday, the Michigan National Guard has administered almost 32,000 vaccines to Michiganders.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.