Michigan moves to next phase of vaccine rollout

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, more people in Michigan will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state moves to Phase 1B of the rollout, which includes front-line essential workers like police officers, first responders, state and federal employees, jail and prison staff, and teachers and childcare providers.

The state is also opening vaccinations to Group A of Phase 1C, which includes people older than 65. According to a 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate, that’s about 1.77 million people.

People 65 and older are advised to go to Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine to find local health departments and clinics where they can get vaccinated. Officials stressed you should not simply show up somewhere to get vaccinated. You must make an appointment. Shots should be free at the clinic, though your insurance may be billed for administrative costs.

In West Michigan, coordinating officials have set up VaccinateWestMI.com to streamline the process.

“This expanded eligibility is part of our plan to make sure we can get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible and plan to get 500,000 people vaccinated a day. We need to make sure people are signing up at Michigan.gov/coronavirus or contacting their local health departments to make an appointment,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 Monday.

Last week, local health departments told News 8 they don’t have the doses on hand to facilitate that. They are urging patience. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called on the federal government to direct more doses to Michigan.