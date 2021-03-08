Michigan expands vaccine access to more people today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Effective Monday, everyone over the age of 50 with a preexisting condition, people who are homeless and parents of children with special health needs are eligible to get vaccinated.

Everyone over 50, regardless of whether they have a preexisting condition, will be eligible starting March 22.

Despite that guidance, local health department say they intend to keep prioritizing people over the age of 65 and those who have been on the waitlist the longest.

As of Thursday, Michigan had received a little more than 3 million doses of the vaccine from the federal government and about 2.5 million of those had been administered.