Michigan Catholic bishops: J&J vaccine is ‘morally problematic’

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Catholic bishops have released a statement about the morality of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Several dioceses around the country are telling parishioners to avoid it, saying it is because it was “developed, tested, and is produced using abortion-derived cell lines.”

Bishops from all seven of Michigan’s dioceses, agreed in a statement released Friday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and AstraZeneca vaccines are “morally problematic” and encouraged Catholics to get them only if there is no other alternative. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet gotten federal approval in the United States.

“These vaccines may be received only if there are no other alternatives,” the statement reads in part. “If one does not have a choice of vaccine and a delay in immunization may bring about serious consequences for one’s health and the health of others, it would be permissible to accept the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine.”

The bishops added that if you choose not to get vaccinated, it’s your moral responsibility to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Health leaders have said there is not enough supply for people to be able to choose which brand of the vaccine they get. They say as soon as your turn comes up, you should sign up for any shot offered to you.