Metro Health won’t give J&J vaccine doses to women under 50

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — As Metro Health – University of Michigan Health starts offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses again, it says it will not give the shot to women younger than 50.

Most of the people who developed dangerous blood clots after getting the single-shot vaccine were women younger than 50. Reports of the clots prompted the federal government to encourage providers to lay off using the vaccine for about two weeks. Ultimately, health officials decided that with 8 million doses given and only about 15 reports of the blood clots, the benefits outweighed the risks. Health officials said women who are concerned about the vaccine should seek the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

Metro Health decided that out of an abundance of caution, it would not give J&J doses to women under 50 at all — even though it noted the chances of developing a clot were about 1 in 143,000 for that demographic.

Older women and men can still get J&J doses through Metro at its Caledonia, Cedar Springs and community clinic locations. When you schedule your appointment, you’ll be told what type of vaccine is being offered. You can ask for an alternative and Metro Health will oblige if possible.