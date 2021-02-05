Metro Health to host conversation about vaccine hesitancy

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Health plans to host a community conversation Friday to address the hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in Black and brown communities.

Officials with Metro Health say the goal of this conversation is to present data regarding the spread of the virus and provide information on the clinical trials of the vaccine.

News 8 spoke with a West Michigan football coach, Jason Tolbert, who lives in Byron Center and got his first dose of the vaccine.

Tolbert says he has an uncle who was hospitalized because to the virus last year. While he understands why some people might be hesitant to get the shot, for him, he believes it was the right thing to do.

“It was kind of engrained in my brain like, just the seriousness of it,” said Tolbert. “When the topic did come up with my wife, you know, she was kind of hesitant herself at first, but I told her, you know, I gave her my reasons. I told her I’m definitely going to do it if I get the opportunity.”

Metro Health’s discussion will also give information on its vaccine rollout plan.

It starts at 10 a.m. and can be watched online through Metro Health’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages.