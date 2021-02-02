Metro Health to address hesitancy around COVID-19 vaccines

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Health will address hesitancy around the COVID-19 vaccines among minority groups during a virtual discussion Friday.

A panel of several doctors and health care executives will speak during the event which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Hospital leaders say the purpose of the conversation is to show data bout the spread of COVID-19 and its disproportionate effect on black communities. They will also provide information on the trials that led up to the coronavirus vaccines being approved.

You can watch the discussion live on Metro Health’s Facebook or LinkedIn pages.