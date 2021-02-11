Mercy Health Saint Mary’s works to close racial gap in COVID-19 vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the race to get shots in arms, local health officials say Black and Latino communities area getting left behind.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s released new data drawing attention to the racial and ethnic disparities during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

According to hospital officials, of the roughly 22,000 COVID-19 doses Saint Mary’s has distributed thus far, 3% have gone to Black people and 3% to Hispanic people.

“(It’s a) huge, huge problem and we have to fix it,” Mercy Health Physician Partners regional medical director Dr. Karen Kennedy said.

Setting out to do just that, Kennedy and her colleagues are addressing issues of mistrust and misinformation. She said the hospital system is working with community organizations to reach underserved populations, including people of color.

“Sometimes patients would like to have the vaccine when it’s available in an area that’s near to them or with people that they trust,” Kennedy said.

Part of that effort includes an appointment-only pop-up clinic this week. That clinic is serving two specific zip codes and administering about 200 doses to Mercy Health patients. The hospital system hopes to host many similar clinics in the future, especially as doses become more available.

Leaders in the community and country continue to push for a more equitable rollout process, with the state of Michigan now using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index to determine allocation. As the process continues, Kennedy said transparency is key.

“It’s very important to be transparent, because you can’t really fix what you don’t know,” she said. “So what we’re doing is we’re trying to present these numbers and say ‘Hey, we’d like to get services to this particular community and see what we can to do help them.’”

Mercy Health will have updates on its vaccine rollout at www.MercyHealth.com/vaccine.