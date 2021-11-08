Mel Trotter works to provide booster shots to homeless population

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As people are beginning to sign up for their COVID-19 booster shots, Mel Trotter Ministries is working to vaccinate one of Grand Rapids’ most vulnerable populations: people experiencing homelessness.

Leaders with Mel Trotter Ministries say they weren’t able to host their Thanksgiving meal in person last year, but a big reason they’re able to bring it back this November is because of the vaccine.

Beth Fisher, the chief advancement officer, says they offer vaccine clinics every other week in partnership with Cherry Health to get their guests and community vaccinated.

On Thanksgiving, Mel Trotter will offer both the initial doses of the vaccine as well as booster shots at its community meal. Fisher says they keep a record of who they have given shots to and update vaccine cards accordingly.

She says it’s important that they do everything they can to keep the community safe.

“It’s always important to put out guests’ safety first and so that is all we can do here each and every day, to make those information and offerings available to our guests and staff, and the more that we can vaccinate the entire population here in a congregate setting, then we feel that is the best we can do and make those offerings available,” said Fisher.

The Thanksgiving Community Meal takes place Nov. 25. The vaccine clinic will run from 10 a.m. to Noon and the meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.