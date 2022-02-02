Meijer vaccine portal more accessible after lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer has agreed to a settlement with the federal government over the Americans with Disabilities Act and Meijer’s COVID-19 vaccination website.

Federal investigators determined that Meijer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal was not accessible to people with disabilities. People who used a screen reader and people who have a difficult time using a mouse were not able to move past the first page of the website to click the button that said, “click here to schedule an appointment.”

Under the ADA, public accommodations, like grocery stores, are required to provide people with disabilities with full and equal access to goods and services. Meijer’s COVID-19 vaccine portal was found to be one of those public accommodations, according to federal investigators.

Meijer has agreed to the settlement and will conform its COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines to make is more accessible to people with disabilities. Meijer will also regularly test the page to make sure there are no problems that prevent access to all, federal prosecutors say.